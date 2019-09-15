3-Feet-Long White Cobra Spotted In Coimbatore Residential Area

The snake was later released in Madukkarai forest.

A three-feet long white cobra was rescued from a residential area in Edayarpalayam area, Coimbatore on Sunday.

A man rescued the cobra from a pit situated in a residential area in Coimbatore, with the help of an iron rod.

Tamil Nadu: A 3 feet long white cobra rescued from a residential area in Edayarpalayam, Coimbatore, today. The snake was later released in Madukkarai forest.

