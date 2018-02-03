3 Cops Suspended In Tamil Nadu After Video Assaulting Commuter Goes Viral Senior sub-inspector Murugan and constables Suresh and Ayyanar were first transferred to the armed reserved police wing and suspended a day later. A probe has been ordered. Investigators say the incident took place a few days ago at Sedharpet that is close to Puducherry.

The men in khaki are also heard using abusive language in the video.



The video clip that's two and a half minute long shows a commuter being beaten with a stick by three cops and made to squat along the road near his two-wheeler. The men in khaki are also heard using abusive language. The senior sub-inspector is also seen receiving money from another commuter.



"Police personnel should not have behaved this way. The man they are seen assaulting appears to have been drunk and had provoked them by teasing. Still, they should have observed restraint and not attacked or abused," a senior police officer told NDTV.



On the visuals showing the officer receiving money from a commuter, another officer said, "It was a fine amount he received".



Last month, a sub-inspector of the Chennai traffic police was moved out of duty after a cab driver set himself ablaze himself on a busy road alleging that the cop hit him for not fastening his seat belt. The driver had shared a video message on WhatsApp, accusing the cop of assault and abuse. He later died in hospital where he was admitted with 59 per cent burn injuries.



