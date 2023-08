The cubs were found dead during a patrolling by officials. (Representational)

Two tiger cubs were found dead at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and a probe has been ordered to ascertain the reason for their death, Forest Department officials said on Thursday.



An autopsy will be carried out as part of the probe to ascertain the reason for the cubs' death, they said, without elaborating.

