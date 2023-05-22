2 Die In Tamil Nadu After Allegedly Consuming Liquor At Bar

The ruling DMK had promised phased closure of liquor shops.

Two men who allegedly consumed liquor at a bar in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district have died. Earlier this week, 22 people were killed after they allegedly consumed industrial methanol.

The men have been identified as Kuppasami, a fisherman, and Vivek, a driver.

A forensic analysis of samples collected from bodies of the two men has confirmed presence of cyanide and has ruled out methanol, a deadly concoction made by illicit brewers. Methanol, used for industrial purposes, has the odour of alcohol.

"Police are investigating if this was a case of suicide or a murder", Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said.

In a clear case of violation, the bar had allegedly served liquor even before the liquor shop opened at 12 PM, confirming allegations by the opposition that bars illegally sell liquor.

"The CCTV in the bar is non-functional and we are collecting evidence," District Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat said.

Consumption of industrial methanol claimed 22 lives in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts earlier this week.

Around forty people are still being treated. The government had suspended ten police personnel including the SP of Villupuram district and two DSPs in charge of prohibition enforcement. The SP of Chengalpattu was transferred.

The opposition in Tamil Nadu has slammed the government, calling it incompetent. AIADMK chief EPS, who has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister M K Stalin, would lead a protest against the ruling DMK on Monday and present a petition to the state Governor seeking a probe.

Alleging sale of illicit liquor in government outlets, BJP state Chief K Annamalai has demanded the resignation of Senthil Balaji, the Minister in charge of liquor. However, a senior police officer denied Mr Annamalai's allegation.

"The liquor served in the bar was genuine alcohol supplied by the state government. It was not illicit liquor," a senior cop told NDTV.

Sale of liquor accounted for Rs 44,000 crore revenue for the state government last year.

The ruling DMK had promised phased closure of liquor shops.

Over the last two years, the government claims around 90 shops were shut and that it's working on closing 500 more.

However, the state government's move to permit serving of liquor at international events came under criticism as a move to augment liquor sale and the court had stayed it.