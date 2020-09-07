2 Dead After Building Collapses In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, 6 Rescued

Police said ambulances and medical teams have been kept on standby. (representational image)

Two people have died after a building collapsed in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Sunday night, officials said.

Six people have been rescued so far and efforts are underway to rescue two more who are believed to be trapped under the debris of the two-storey building that collapsed on Chetti street, they added. A police official told NDTV "We are hearing desperate cry for help, so we are cautiously clearing the debris".

The building had collapsed amid heavy rains and winds on Sunday night. A major portion of it fell on the adjoining tiled house.

District Collector K Rajamani is monitoring the operation.

With inputs from PTI