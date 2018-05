Police said the woman had been hospitalised and are questioning others. (Representational)

Two boys died while their 33-year old mother was battling for life in a hospital after a suspected suicide pact following a domestic quarrel here, police said.Ajantha and her sons, aged 13 and 11, consumed poison in their house at Velipalayam area last night after she had a quarrel with her husband, they said.While the boys were found dead, the woman was in a semi-conscious state when her husband who had left the house in a fit of rage returned and broke open the door.The woman had been hospitalised, police said adding they were questioning the woman's husband.