13-Year-Old Girl Alleges Sex Assault In Tamil Nadu Government School, 3 Teachers Arrested

Three teachers of a government school in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district have been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl student.

A medical test of the survivor has been done, and the report is awaited, the police said.

The girl had been absent from class for a month, the police said, adding the school authorities then decided to visit her home to check on her. The matter came to light only then, following which the child welfare committee swung into action.

The officials spoke to the survivor, and based on her statement the child welfare committee filed a police complaint, leading to the arrest of the three teachers.

Protesters gathered in front of the school and shouted slogans. The education department said the three teachers have been suspended.

This is the same district in Tamil Nadu where last year a girl was sexually assaulted at a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp, and over a dozen girls were sexually abused.

In another incident in Chennai yesterday, an 18-year-old girl was dragged into an autorickshaw and sexually assaulted in the moving vehicle.

The Opposition BJP has alleged there is a free movement of drugs and narcotics across the state, and the number of arrested people is declining.