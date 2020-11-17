1.85 Kgs Gold Worth Rs. 97.7 Lakhs Seized At Chennai Airport, 1 Arrested

According to Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, the passengers had arrived from Dubai on Sunday.

Air Intelligence Unit at Chennai Airport recovered 1.85 kg gold.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Air Intelligence Unit at Chennai Airport have recovered 1.85 kg gold, worth Rs 97.7 Lakhs from 5 passengers who were carrying the gold paste, in the form of bundles, in their rectum.

Commissioner of customs in a statement said that five cases of gold smuggling were detected on Sunday.

"A total of 1.85 kg gold valued at Rs 97.7 lakhs was recovered and seized under the Customs Act. One arrested," it said.

The arrested person has been identified as Dhasthageer (34) of Ramanathapuram.

Further investigation is under progress, Commissioner of Customs said.

Comments
