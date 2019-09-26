Gujarat Teacher, Who Was Caught Thrashing Boy, Attacked By Parents

The Gujarat teacher was thrashed in Surat school premises.

A school teacher was thrashed by parents in Gujarat's Surat on Wednesday after he was seen on camera beating one of his students. Both the incidents, he teacher slapping the student and him being beaten up by the family, were captured on CCTV cameras installed in the school.

Vipul Gareja, a teacher at a school in Surat's Varachha area, is seen slapping and thrashing a boy student in the school corridor on Tuesday. CCTV visuals show the frightened student being slapped multiple times and beaten by the teacher as other boy students look on, helpless.

On Wednesday, parents of the boy who was thrashed by Vipul Gareja reached the school along with several other people and attacked the teacher. They also thrashed some of the other teachers who tried to intervene.

In a video, seven to eight people can be seen beating the teacher in school premises, in front of students.

The boy's family had gone to the school to complain about corporal punishment. However, they walked up to the teacher who was inside a classroom, took him out and assaulted him.

"On Tuesday, some students started shouting in the toilet during the recess. When the teacher called the student in question and sought an explanation, he confronted him. The teacher slapped the student for his behavior and he grabbed his collar. Angered by the boy's act, he slapped him about 10 times," Mahesh Raman, chairman of the school said.

He added that the teacher was suspended as soon as the school principal learned about the incident from the student's parents.

"My son did not do anything. Even today, it was the school management which incited us," the boy's father was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

