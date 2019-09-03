8 Men Seen Drinking, Dancing In Front Of Ganesh Idol In Gujarat, Detained

The manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in Gujarat. (Representational)

Eight people were detained in Surat in Gujarat today after a video showed them drinking alcohol and dancing to film songs in front of a Lord Ganesh idol, the police said on Tuesday.

In the video, the group can be seen passing beer bottles to each other and dancing in an intoxicated state in front of an idol, they added.

"Eight persons have been detained and the police is investigating the matter," DCP BR Pandor said.

The manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in Gujarat.

