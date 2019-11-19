2 Brothers Stabbed In Surat By Men Who Objected To Their Dancing At A Wedding: Report

Two brothers were stabbed in Gujarat's Surat while attending a friend's sister's wedding (File)

A 19-year-old was stabbed to death and his brother severely injured following an argument over dancing at a wedding in Rander in Gujarat's Surat, police said today.

Vijay Borkar and his brother Ravi, 24, were allegedly attacked by four unidentified men at a friend's sister's wedding on Monday night, an official from Rander police station in Gujarat's Surat city said.

"While Vijay was stabbed in the chest, Ravi was stabbed in the leg, after the accused objected to them dancing," the official told news agency Press Trust of India.

The two men were taken to a nearby hospital where Vijay succumbed to his injuries and his brother is undergoing treatment, he added.

A case has been registered against four missing accused under section 302 - murder, and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that further investigations are underway.



