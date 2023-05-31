Teenager Stabs Girlfriend's Father To Death For Opposing Their Relationship

The teenager had been planning to attack the man for over a year, said police (File)

A teenager was arrested for stabbing to death the father of the girl he was dating for opposing their relationship in Srinagar, police said today.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat was attacked with a knife in the city's Batamaloo area last evening. Police said the accused confessed that he carried out the killing out of vengeance as he was opposed to his relationship with his daughter.

"The suspect involved in the stabbing of Aijaz Ahmad Bhat was apprehended within hours of the incident," said Superintendent of Police Gaurav Sikarwar.

Investigations revealed that the accused and the victim's daughter, also a minor, had been in a relationship for over a year, but the girl's father was opposed to it.

The teenager had been planning to attack the man for over a year and had bought a knife for this purpose, said police who identified the killer with the help of CCTV footage.

"Immediately after the killing occurred, police initiated an investigation. CCTV footage was meticulously examined and diligently sifted and through the myriad of faces captured, we eventually laid hand on the prime suspect," Mr Sikarwar said.

Police said they have recovered blood-stained shirt and trousers, and the knife used in the murder.

"The police have now taken custody of the accused and are preparing to file a petition in court to treat him as an adult as he is above 16 years of age and the crime is considered heinous under Section 15 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015," said cops.