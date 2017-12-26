On Christmas, People In Srinagar Celebrate Kashmiriyat

Celebrating Kashmiriyat (Kashmir's age-old legacy of amity), members of different communities today attended 'Inclusive Kashmir,' probably the first-of-its-kind interfaith dialogue held in the valley, on the occasion of Christmas.In an effort to promote positivity and cultural tolerance, the people who gathered at a Srinagar church also discussed ways of preventing radical ideologies. "People from different communities were sitting here and everybody shared their viewpoint, so I am sure efforts have been put together to achieve unity among them," said Vinoo, a participant.Another participant Amit Wanchoo talked about how it was a unique experience to get a closer look at pluralism. "It was so nice to listen to father and then listen to a Gurbani (compositions of Sikh Gurus) and what we have achieved from that and listen to the Hindu and Muslim prayers. It gives you a sense of pride that as a human, you need to understand that every faith is the same, you need to respect," he said.The dialogue concluded on a note that the message of peace and harmony must travel from an inherently tolerant Kashmiri society to the rest of the country."Lot of things are happening in the northern states, which are not seen in the southern parts of India, and thank God, and that is not seen in Kashmir. In Jammu, thousands of people are going to churches today," said Father Sebastian.At a time when rumours are creating discord in some parts of the country, the interfaith dialogue came across as an effort to build harmony and friendship and to put up a common cause against radical ideologies.