Expelled PDP Leader Basharat Bukhari Joins National Conference

A day after he was expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Minister Basharat Bukhari today joined the National Conference (NC).

Mr Bukhari was expelled for his anti-party activities.

He was here at NC chief Farooq Abdullah's residence and joined the party in the presence of two former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers, as Omar Abdullah was also present.

Another expelled PDP leader, Peer Muhammad Hussain, was also expected to join the NC later in the day at the party headquarters.