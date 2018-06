BJP leader discussed with the governor issues relating to expediting the developmental process. (File)

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra today and discussed issues including the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, an official said.Mr Madhav met Governor Vohra at the Raj Bhavan today, an official spokesman said.He said the BJP leader discussed with the governor issues relating to expediting the developmental process and promoting peace and normalcy in the state.They also discussed matters relating to the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, the spokesman said.