How Jammu And Kashmir Solved Its Attendance Problem In Government Offices

There has been a jump to 80 per cent from 45 in digital attendance (Representational)

Effective implementation of biometric attendance system in government offices has started showing tangible results as it has improved punctuality and the delivery of service, the Jammu and Kashmir government said yesterday.

"The digital attendance in the civil secretariat and other offices has witnessed a sudden jump to 80 per cent from 45 per cent since the reinforced inception of the biometric system," the General Administration Department said.

The GAD said biometric time and attendance system has also improved workforce productivity, efficiency, and human resource management at all levels in the administration.

"The biometric attendance reports are generated and submitted by GAD to the Governor's Secretariat on daily basis," the GAD said, adding that similar reports are submitted by the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu to ensure punctuality of the staff.