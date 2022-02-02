3 Arrested Within 24 Hours For Throwing Acid At Woman: Srinagar Cops

Srinagar acid attack: Three men have been arrested, the police said

Three men who allegedly threw acid on a woman in Srinagar yesterday have been arrested. The 24-year-old woman suffered serious burns.

The police said a special investigation team, or SIT, arrested the three accused in less than 24 hours after the incident was reported. One of the men, Sajad Altaf Rather, whose proposal for a relationship was turned down by the woman planned the acid attack while the other two helped him in carrying out the attack, the police said. Sajad works at a pharmacy.

The incident drew massive condemnation and a demand for strict punishment.

"As the case was serious, the Srinagar Police immediately formed an SIT headed by SP North Raja Zuhaib. During initial field investigations and technical analysis, the name of one suspect came up, which led to the arrest of the main accused, Sajid Altaf Rather," a police spokesperson said.

Sajid had been stalking the woman for some time and after she rejected his proposal, he planned the acid attack, the police said.

The woman works at a local business unit. She was attacked while returning home yesterday evening.

The police said they have sealed an automobile shop for giving the acid since its sale and purchase is banned by the Supreme Court.

"Legal process was also initiated for sealing this workshop as one of its employees had sold acidic material in violation of Supreme Court guidelines. This shop was sealed by following due procedure by the executive magistrate," the police said.