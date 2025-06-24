Entrepreneurial India: 88,000 Voices Reveal Dreams, Fears And The Business Mindset Of Bharat

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India - Business Wire India

India is brimming with small business ambition - but most people are stuck at the starting line. A major survey by Boss Wallah, the #1 platform for entrepreneurs from Bharat, reveals what's holding them back and what kind of ventures they truly want to build.

The survey captured responses from 88,565 individuals across Boss Wallah's 15 million-strong digital community. It offers a rare look into the mindset of India's aspiring business class - their goals, challenges, and readiness to act.

India is stuck in the planning phase - but itching to launch

A staggering 71% of respondents said they're still in the planning stage of their entrepreneurial journey. Just 10% had recently launched a venture, 9% are currently running one, and another 10% are trying again after setbacks.

This shows the startup pipeline is massive - but untapped. People are dreaming big, but often lack clarity, structure, or confidence to take the first step. This gap, which requires practical courses, frameworks, and expert mentorship, is what Boss Wallah was built to close.

Home-based ventures lead the way - but ambition spans sectors

49% of all respondents said they'd prefer to start a home-based business - driven by the desire for flexibility, low overheads, and digital ease. But India's small business dreams are not limited to one format:

18% want to launch retail businesses

17% are drawn to food entrepreneurship

16% prefer service-based ventures

The data shows a clear appetite for small business ownership - cutting across sectors, skills, and geographies.

Metro cities dominate - but Bharat is quietly rising

58% of respondents said it's easiest to start a business in metro or Tier-1 cities. But Tier-2 (15%), Tier-3 (14%), and rural areas (13%) are gaining ground.

This points to a shifting entrepreneurial map, where smaller towns and non-urban India are becoming more confident about building businesses - provided they get the right tools and support.

Degrees don't define success - mindset does

65% of respondents said a college degree is not necessary to succeed in business. Only 25% believed formal education still matters, and 10% were unsure.

This reflects a growing belief in real-world experience, practical knowledge, and resilience over formal qualifications - especially among India's self-starters.

The biggest roadblock. Not knowing what business to start

Interestingly, the most common reason people haven't launched a business yet is simple: they don't know what business to start. Over 51% of respondents said a lack of a clear idea was holding them back. Only 24% cited lack of funds, 13% pointed to fear of failure, and 12% said absence of mentorship.

This highlights the urgent need for ready-made, proven business models - something Boss Wallah delivers through its structured business playbooks and real-life case studies.

To read the full survey breakdown and explore what it means for India's business future, visit Boss Wallah Blog.

About Boss Wallah

Boss Wallah is the #1 platform for entrepreneurs from Bharat, helping aspiring small business owners learn, start, and grow their ventures with confidence. With over 15 million followers across YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, Boss Wallah is helping redefine entrepreneurship for India's emerging economy.