Croma Offers Exclusive Pre-Booking For iPhone 15 Series With Exciting Benefits

Croma has announced pre-bookings for the iPhone 15 series

India's leading consumer electronics retailer, Croma, has made an announcement of pre-bookings for the iPhone 15 series. Starting from September 15, 2023, you can be among the first to secure the latest Apple devices at Croma stores and croma.com. Croma will start the sale of iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 starting from September 22.

Croma is also offering a unique opportunity to win tickets for the Croma Cruise Control 4.0 on Cordeilla Cruises. To have a shot at this exciting experience, all you need to do is pre-order your iPhone 15 series between September 15 and September 18. You have until September 21, to make your pre-booking, and this offer is valid at all Croma stores and online.

One of the standout benefits of pre-booking with Croma is their exclusive Express Delivery service, a feature unavailable at other electronics retailers.

Customers can pre-book the iPhone 15 series at Croma, with prices starting at INR xxx. Croma offers a variety of finance schemes, including no-cost EMIs, bank offers, exchange benefits, and cashback offers. Additionally, Apple is extending 6-month no-cost EMI offers for select bank cards, cashback on HDFC Bank credit cards and attractive discounts for eligible smartphone exchanges.

Furthermore, Croma is providing a flat 10% discount on select Apple accessories, AppleCare+ and Protect+ plans when pre-booking the latest iPhone 15 series.

About iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 series introduces several notable features, including the highly anticipated USB-C connector upgrade, the Super Retina XDR display and the powerful A16 Bionic chip. It boasts a new contour edge design and vibrant colour options. The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in Black, Green, Pink, Yellow, and Blue, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will feature an all-new Titanium finish in Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Black Titanium colours. All variants will be available for pre-booking at Croma.

The iPhone 15 Pro series takes things up a notch with advanced gaming-focused software features, a more repairable design, the A17 Pro chip, and a pro-level camera system with multiple lenses.

Key Dates and Offers

Pre-booking is available on croma.com and in stores from September 15 to September 21, 2023.

Croma stores open at 8 AM on Sale Day, September 22, 2023.

Exciting prices, EMI offers, bank offers, exchange benefits, and cashback offers** await customers.

Terms and conditions apply. Specific details on offers available at Croma stores and croma.com