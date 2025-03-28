Actor Vijay's 'Powerful Storm Coming' Warning Before Tamil Nadu Election

Actor Vijay - whose fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is considered a dark horse in next year's Assembly election - launched an all-out attack on Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP, accusing the latter of being the former's "secret owner". "The DMK has an alliance with Congress (as part of the INDIA bloc) but has a tacit agreement with the BJP," he claimed.

At the TVK's first general council meeting, he also fired jabs over delimitation, 'Hindi imposition', devolution of GST collections, crimes against women, and the centre's 'one nation, one election' plan, and, in true cinematic style, also declared - "If you stop a simple wind, it will turn into a powerful storm."

"Mr PM, handle Tamil Nadu carefully. It is a state that has been given a raw deal... we are against divisive forces and stands for brotherhood, social justice, and communal amity," he said.

Since launching his political career, Vijay has routinely taken pot shots at the DMK and the BJ and accused them of collusion; last month, while raging about 'Hindi imposition ', he declared, "One sings while the other dances (but) both are in unison... maintaining the status quo."

On that topic, today Vijay demanded (as the DMK and Chief Minister Stalin have) the state's existing two-language policy - under which students learn English and Tamil - continue.

He also threw down challenges on changes to the Waqf laws, which govern how Muslim charitable properties are administered in this country.

The centre last year proposed 44 controversial changes - including nominating non-Muslim members to the board - triggering howls of protest from the opposition. The bill was referred to a joint committee that suggested 23 changes, of which 14 were accepted by the centre.

At today's meeting Vijay's TVK passed a resolution urging the centre to scrap the bill.

The TVK said that while the changes were presented by the centre as a move to ensure transparency, in reality, it undermines the rights of the Muslim community.

Other significant resolutions passed reflected the TVK's commitment to social justice, decentralisation of power, and good governance. The party also passed a resolution opposing the construction of a new airport in Parandur near Chennai, citing environmental concerns and those raised by farmers.

Of particular focus were Vijay's comments about women "facing cruelty" in Tamil Nadu - referring to the worrying number of violent crimes against women in recent months - and his prediction that women voters could play a key role in defeating the DMK next year.

"There is no sign of law and order in Tamil Nadu... the only solution is to replace the government," he thundered, laying the groundwork for what will likely be a key poll plank.

"The DMK government is no less fascist than the centre," Vijay continued, saying the 2026 election "is only between TVK and DMK". Indeed, he fired special barbs at Chief Minister Stalin, accusing him and the DMK of creating obstacles for his political venture.

"But we will break through... Mr Stalin, you should show your bravery not in name but in action and rule. Who are you to stop me from meeting my people... if I decide to meet them, I will go. I stay quiet only out of respect for the law."

The actor's political plunge comes at the peak of his acting career, drawing comparisons to legendary Tamil actors-turned-politicians like MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa, who have served as Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu.

However, the journey from cinema to politics has not been easy for others in the state. Icons like Sivaji Ganesan and Kamal Haasan struggled to replicate the success of MGR and Jayalalithaa, while superstar Rajinikanth chose to quit politics before even entering the fray.

Despite these challenges, Vijay's massive fan following and his promise of a "share in power" if TVK captures the power have instilled confidence among his supporters.