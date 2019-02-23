Ahead Of Polls, Sons Of Telangana, Andhra Chief Ministers In War Of Words

Nara Lokesh alleged that Chandrashekar Rao colluded with PM Modi. (File)

The sons of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers were locked in a war of words on Saturday over their predictions about the coming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working President KT Rama Rao, son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, predicted that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu's defeat was certain in the ensuing elections.

Later, Mr Naidu's son Nara Lokesh hit back alleging that K Chandrashekhar Rao colluded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and YSR Congress President YS Jaganmohan Reddy in a conspiracy against the TDP chief.

KTR, as Chandrashekhar Rao's son is popularly known, told reporters that Mr Naidu's defeat in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections was a foregone conclusion.

He said Mr Naidu, who was looking to call the shots in Delhi, would not be in a position to call the shots in his own state. He predicted that YSR Congress will sweep the polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Hours later, Nara Lokesh, who is a Minister in Mr Naidu's cabinet, took to Twitter to hit back at KTR. He said KTR's remarks show that "Delhi Modi, Telangana Modi KCR and Andhra Modi Jagan" were scared of Chandrababu Naidu even in their dreams.

Nara Lokesh said that KCR, who planned to form a Federal Front, joined hands with "420 parties" and remained confined to Telangana. He was referring to YSR Congress, which has been invited by the TRS to join the proposed Federal Front.

"Unable to counter one leader, three leaders have joined hands and are hatching many conspiracies. After failing to compete with Andhra in development and welfare, TRS has joined hands with Jagan and hatched a big conspiracy to wreak havoc in the state," Nara Lokesh tweeted.

He said KCR and his aides working for the TDP's defeat were sure to be disappointed with the poll results.