Kerala Tourism House Attacked In Tamil Nadu Allegedly Over Sabarimala Row

According to initial inputs, the outer glass panes in the hotel, including those at a security kiosk, were damaged in the attack.

South | | Updated: January 03, 2019 07:37 IST
Two women of menstruating age entered the Sabarimala temple yesterday


Chennai: 

A Kerala government-run hotel was attacked on Wednesday night by unidentified persons in suspected backlash over two women of menstruating age entering the Sabarimala temple in the neighbouring state.

The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation-run facility on the arterial Greams Road was attacked tonight, a police official told PTI, adding a probe was on. According to initial inputs, the outer glass panes in the hotel, including those at a security kiosk, were damaged in the attack, he said.

"As soon as we got a call, the local strength (of personnel under Thousand Lights jurisdiction) was rushed there," the official said.

Though the attack was suspected to be a fallout of two women entering the Sabarimala temple in neighbouring Kerala, the official said since the probe was at a "very preliminary stage" nothing could be confirmed as of now.

Further details are awaited.

