Patients, Relatives Wade Through Rainwater In Hyderabad's Flooded Osmania Hospital

A child wading through rainwater inside a ward of the hospital

The state-run Osmania General hospital in Hyderabad was flooded with water after heavy rains in the city.

People were seen wading through rainwater inside a ward of the hospital.

Similar scenes were witnessed after water entered the hospital wards following heavy showers on Monday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Telangana during next 12 hours.

