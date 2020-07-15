Patients, Relatives Wade Through Rainwater In Hyderabad's Flooded Osmania Hospital

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Telangana during next 12 hours.

A child wading through rainwater inside a ward of the hospital

Hyderabad:

The state-run Osmania General hospital in Hyderabad was flooded with water after heavy rains in the city.

People were seen wading through rainwater inside a ward of the hospital.

Similar scenes were witnessed after water entered the hospital wards following heavy showers on Monday.

