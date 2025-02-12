Poll Panel Can Investigate AIADMK Leadership Row: Madras High Court

In what is being seen as a setback for AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswamy, or EPS, the Madras High Court on Wednesday vacated its stay against Election Commission proceedings into the party's leadership tussle over a petition seeking freezing of its 'two leaves' symbol.

The court also directed the EC to consider the issue strictly within the parameters of the Elections Symbols order.

In January the court had stayed EC proceedings in a petition moved by EPS, who argued the poll panel cannot conduct quasi-judicial proceedings over internal affairs of the party on the basis of complaints by disgruntled individuals. He moved this after an individual had moved the poll panel seeking freezing of the party's symbol.

A civil suit is also pending in the court that challenges the election of EPS as General Secretary.

Expelled leaders OPS Raveendranath, KC Palaniswamy, Pugalendhi, and three others had moved the petition. These leaders claim that EPS got the party bye-laws amended, empowering the General Council to elect the General Secretary, although originally the entire party cadre would elect their leader, as wanted by party founder MG Ramachandran. "Nobody can snatch the rights of an AIADMK member from electing the General Secretary, not even the General Council", Ravindranath had said.

After the death of party leader and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, EPS was chosen to as Chief Minister by Sasikala who was made the party chief. However, after a bitter tussle for power, rival leaders EPS and OPS joined hands and ousted Sasikala and agreed on a dual leadership.

But, after completing his term as Chief Minister, EPS got OPS expelled and became the sole leader. The party allied with BJP in this phase and suffered three successive poll defeats.

Earlier this week, EPS faced a revolt from senior leader KA Sengottaiyan who boycotted a felicitation ceremony claiming it had no pictures of party founder MGR and Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, 'Team EPS' has said it will tackle the High Court's order legally.