Protests, Lathi-Charge In Karnataka Over Lingayat Community's Quota Demand

Protests over the Lingayat Panchamasali community's demand for quotas turned violent in Karnataka's Belagavi Tuesday after an agitation led by the community's religious head - Basavajaya Mrityunjay Swamiji - was lathi-charged. The protesters were trying to break past a security cordon and march on the Vidhan Soudha, which began hosting the winter session of the state Assembly Monday.

The protesters had threatened to lay siege to the Vidhan Soudha if their demands aren't met.

In the violence that followed, police conducted a lathi-charge and took a number of lawmakers from the opposition BJP and Mrityunjay Swamiji, as well as many of his supporters, into preventive custody.

Videos of the aftermath showed torn footwear scattered across the road and cops arguing with the remaining protesters. One particularly disturbing video showed a protester with a bloody bandage on his head and bloodstains on his white shirt; a policeman taking him into custody was being heckled.

One video of the lathi-charge showed a small army of cops bearing down on the protesters, who broke ranks and were being led away by the authorities into one of several parked police buses.

In the clash the protesters also damaged government vehicles and those belonging to MLAs.

This morning's visuals showed a small army of protesters waving saffron-coloured paraphernalia, gathered around their leader and shouting slogans.

Another shows a fierce argument off-camera and protesters cheering - some even whoop in apparent joy - as a fire truck is forced to pull away from the protest site. A third shows Mrityunjay Swamiji perched on the side of the car as it inches through a sea of his saffron-clad supporters.

The protests have also triggered a political spat between the Congress and the BJP.

The BJP's Basanagouda Patil Yatnal - one of the political leaders of the Panchamasali sect's quota push - had a heated argument with Congress lawmakers, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in the Assembly on Monday. The argument prompted multiple adjournments of the House.

Round 2 of that confrontation was due today, but the death of former Chief Minister SM Krishna meant the House was adjourned for the day as a mark of respect for the former Congress and BJP stalwart.

READ | SM Krishna, Ex-Karnataka Chief Minister, Dies At 92

Mr Yatnal has, however, hit out at the Congress for clamping down on the protests, declaring, "Can no one raise their voice against this government?" His sentiment was echoed by party spokesperson GS Prashanth, who told NDTV the Siddaramaiah government had deliberately ordered the use of force.

"Look at how cops are using force against those protesting peacefully... nobody was violent. The police were directed to attack because the government doesn't want these protests... the cops who stood by when Ganesh Chaturthi processions were attacked are now attacking Hindus asking for quotas."

"This is only because the Congress wants to bring back the four per cent Muslim quota (which the saffron party declared illegal, when it was in power and split between the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities)... otherwise what is the problem? Let the government take a call based on the Backward Classes report and let these protests continue in a peaceful manner," Mr Prashanth declared.

Broadly speaking, the Congress is accusing the BJP of reneging on an affidavit filed with the Supreme Court (when the latter was in power) that says 'status quo' will be maintained on reservations.

The Chief Minister has also said he met with other Lingayat Panchamasali community leaders and assured them of help, pending submission of a report from the state's Backward Classes Commission.

The Panchamasali sect of the Lingayats - an influential community that swung heavily in favour of the Congress as it won last year's Assembly election - currently has five per cent reservation for state-run educational institutions and government jobs. It now wants a 15 per cent quota.

