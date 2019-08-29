Telangana Teen Killed By Facebook Friend, Another Dead In Similar Attack

All the accused in the three cases have been arrested by the police (Representational)

Two teenage girls were killed in Telangana and another attacked viciously in Andhra Pradesh this week after they became the target of men who were allegedly scorned by them.

A 15-year-old girl's body was found by the police three days after she was reported missing by her father. She was studying in class 10. She reportedly went to meet a Facebook friend just about 500m from her house in Telangana's Mahbubnagar.

Naveen Reddy, 27, allegedly tried to assault her sexually and while trying to escape she reportedly tripped and fell. Police suspect Reddy hit her head with a boulder to silence her. He has been arrested.

"We are seeing increasing number of cases of girls being trapped and exploited by strangers who they meet on social media," Circle Inspector Balaraju told NDTV. He also said youngsters are being counseled against the dangers of social media.

In another incident, the body of an 18-year-old student was found on Tuesday in Khammam district of Telangana after she was reported missing on Sunday. Her friend is suspected to have killed her and has been arrested.

In a third incident in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag, a first-year college student has been admitted in hospital with deep wounds on her chest and neck after being stabbed by a man for allegedly being friendly with another man.

The accused reportedly wanted to kill both the college student and the other man but the attempt had failed. He accused has been arrested.

