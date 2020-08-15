Have People's Support: E Palaniswami After 'OPS For CM' Posters Surface In Tamil Nadu

E Palaniswami said he will keep working for the well-being of people of Tamil Nadu (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami on Saturday asserted that he has the love and support of the people and vowed to continue to work for them with their well being as his only goal.

After unfurling the tricolour at Fort St George in Chennai on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day celebrations, Mr Palaniswami listed out his government's initiatives on several fronts, including a slew of measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is certain that this government will always be with the people. This is a government for the people. I, who have won your love and support, will continue to work for you all along, with the well-being of the people of Tamil Nadu as the only goal. On this auspicious day, I reiterate this," he said.

It was a proud moment for him to unfurl the tricolour for the fourth time in a row, he added.

Mr Palaniswami's remarks come amid a debate in the AIADMK over the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 Assembly elections that has assumed significance and is being seen as a veiled hint.

Days ago, Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju had said the chief minister will be chosen by elected MLAs, while Dairy Minister KT Rajenthra Balaji favoured projecting the incumbent as the chief ministerial candidate.

Posters, meanwhile, pitching O Panneerselvam's candidature for the chief minister's post, appeared in the state's Theni district today, creating a flutter in the party.

