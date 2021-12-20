Former Tamil Nadu Minister Raided In Disproportionate Assets Case

P Thangamani is the fifth former minister being searched by the DVAC.

At least 14 properties linked to former Tamil Nadu Minister P Thangamani are being raided today in connection with a disproportionate assets case filed against him. This is the second time this month that raids were conducted at properties linked to the minister, prompting allegations of "political vendetta" by his party, the AIADMK.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) had last week filed a Rs 4.85 crore disproportionate assets case against the AIADMK leader.

Soon after, the agency conducted raids on Mr Thangamani's properties in more than 60 places including Erode, Namakkal and seized Rs 2 crore unaccounted cash and one Kg gold.

