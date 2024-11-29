Cyclone Fengal Warning For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Landfall Likely Saturday

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclone - named Fengal, pronounced 'Feinjal' - and is likely to cross the Tamil Nadu coast between Karaikal and Mamallapuram mid-Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said this evening.

The cyclone is expected to carry winds at 70-80 km per hour with gusts up 90 kph.

"The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwest at 13 kph in the past six hours (and has) intensified into Cyclonic Storm Fengal... at 2.30 pm (on November 29) it lay 270 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 300 km southeast of Chennai," the IMD said.

"It is likely to move west-northwest and cross north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram (but closer to Puducherry) as a Cyclonic Storm..."

Dr S Balachandran, the Director of the Chennai Meteorological Centre, warned of moderate rainfall over northern Tamil Nadu and coastal districts, with some places likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. One or two places will also receive extremely heavy rainfall, he said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal till further notice.

Across Tamil Nadu, the Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts have been placed on red alert, as has Puducherry.

An orange alert is in place in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal districts.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: IMD has issued a warning to fishermen not to venture out into the sea as the Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the evening of 28th November to morning of 29th November



Interior districts have also been warned of rainfall as Fengal moves inland after Sunday.

The impact of Cyclone Fengal has already been felt in the southern state.

Ahead of the impact, state capital Chennai is experiencing high tides and gusty winds.

On Thursday heavy rain caused widespread damage to paddy crops across 800 acres in Nagapattinam district. And, this morning, the threat of heavy rain prompted schools and colleges in the Chennai, Chengalpattu and Cuddalore areas to shut for the day.

The Navy, meanwhile, has activated a 'comprehensive disaster response plan'.

Under this plan the Eastern Naval Command will work to mitigate any potential impact by focusing on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as search and rescue ops.

The Navy is working closely with the state government to ensure rapid response.

Vehicles are being loaded with relief materials, including food, drinking water, and medicines, while specialised Flood Relief Teams (FRTs) are being positioned in vulnerable areas.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Puducherry counterpart, N Rangasamy, have chaired meetings to assess preparedness for the heavy rains and the storm. Mr Stalin has said his government is ready to face the storm and also requested the public to take precautions while outside their homes.

This is the second cyclone in the post-monsoon season to affect the Indian coast after Cyclone Dana, which crossed Odisha as a 'severe' category storm in late October.

With input from agencies

