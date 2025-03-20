Amazon, Flipkart Warehouses Near Chennai Raided Over Quality Control Issues

In a major crackdown, officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) raided warehouses of Amazon and Flipkart in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, adjoining Chennai and seized consignments for suspected violation of BIS Act, 2016 and several quality control orders.

Authorities say goods worth Rs 36 lakh including insulated flasks, insulated food containers, metallic potable water bottles, ceiling fans and toys were seized from Amazon. These items, they claim, can't be stored or sold without BIS Standard Mark (ISI) under a valid BIS licence.

From Flipkart, authorities claim they recovered baby diapers, casseroles, stainless steel water bottles which were without the required BIS standard mark. They have not yet released the worth of these.

BIS officials say E-commerce platforms have turned into hotspot for sale of these goods.

"Action would be initiated. The offence is punishable with imprisonment up to two years or a fine not less than Rs 2 lakh, but may extend up to ten times the value of goods or articles produced or sold or offered to be sold or affixed or applied with a Standard Mark or both as per Section 29 of BIS Act, 2016 for first Contravention," said G. Bhavani, Head of BIS in Chennai.

So far, Amazon and Flipkart have not responded to these searches, seizures and claims.