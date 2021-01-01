22 Of Family Test Covid Positive At Post-Funeral Ceremony In Telangana

The family members voluntarily underwent Covid tests after a member tested positive (Representational)

A post-funeral gathering has turned into be a super spreader event in Telangana with 22 members of a family testing positive for coronavirus.

As many as 38 people who stayed back for the ceremonies of an elder member of the family in Suryapet, about 130 km from Hyderabad, underwent screening on Thursday and 22 of them tested positive, an Health department official said on Friday.

Since all of them were asymptomatic, they have been advised home isolation, he told news agency PTI.

Other protocols like contact tracing and sanitation work have been initiated, the official said adding contacts tested so far have not been infected by the coronavirus.

The elderly had died one week ago and the members of the extended family, settled at different places, gathered and stayed back in the town for the post funeral ceremonies.

Initially, one of them, suffering from tuberculosis, was advised Covid test by a doctor and he tested positive for the virus.

This prompted the members of the extended family to voluntarily undergo Covid tests at a government hospital.

The official stressed on the need to take precautions like maintaining social distance and wearing masks to prevent COVID-19.

