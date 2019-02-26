2 Coaches Of Express Train Derail In Kerala, No Casualties Reported

The accident occurred around 6.30 am today. (FILE PHOTO)

Two coaches of the Chennai-Mangalore Superfast Express derailed near Shoranur in Kerala today morning, disrupting rail traffic.

Railway sources said there were no casualties.

The accident occurred around 6.30 am near the Shoranur station.

Two coaches -- a luggage-cum-brake van and parcel van -- behind the engine derailed. One of the derailed coaches hit an electric post near the track, damaging it.

The train services on three directions-- Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Palakkad -- were affected. However, services through a bypass route between Thrissur and Palakkad have not been hit.

Efforts are on to restore train services as early as possible, sources added.