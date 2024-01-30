What If The Earth Stops Spinning? Results Will Be Devastating, Say Experts

The Earth is rotating on its axis at a speed of 400 metres per second.

Earth's rotation is a fundamental aspect of our planet's dynamic system, playing a crucial role in shaping various aspects of our environment and influencing life itself. The importance of Earth's rotation can be explored across scientific, climatic and geophysical dimensions. The rotation of the Earth on its axis is responsible for the creation of day and night, establishing the 24-hour cycle that governs our daily lives. This rotation also influences the Earth's gravitational forces, contributing to the shaping of ocean currents and atmospheric circulation patterns.

But what will happen if our planet's rotation stops for a second? This hypothetical question has been discussed several times by scientists, and was even the subject of 2003 movie 'The Core' starring Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank and others.

The answer to this question is: It wouldn't be good. 'The Core' showed the Earth's inner core slowing down because of an unidentified force. The scientific community as well as common people start seeing unexpected scenarios - like birds suddenly dropping dead.

Smithsonian Magazine said if something like happens, it would spell disaster for our planet. "At the Equator, the Earth's rotational motion is at its fastest, about a thousand miles an hour. If that motion suddenly stopped, the momentum would send things flying eastward. Moving rocks and oceans would trigger earthquakes and tsunamis," the outlet said.

This would happen because the Earth is rotating on its axis at great speed - 400 metres per second as per the BBC. If it grinds to a halt, people may also experience loss of the planet's magnetic field since this is also believed to be linked to our planet's rotation.

As soon as the gravity is impacted, everything not securely anchored would be hurled eastwards. It will also lead to uprooting of trees and trigger airborne projectiles.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson had talked about it at an event. "It would kill everyone on Earth. People would be flying out of windows, and that would be just a bad day on Earth," he had said.

The Earth is spinning because there is hardly anything to stop it in space. If you spin a roundabout in a playground and let go, eventually it will come to a stop. This is because as it spins, the air and the surface of the playground are pushing against it, causing friction and slowing it down.

The Earth is spinning in space, which is pretty much empty. In space, there is not even air to push against and slow down the Earth's spin.

Climatically, Earth's rotation has a profound impact on global weather patterns. The Coriolis effect, a result of the planet's rotation, deflects moving air masses and ocean currents, influencing wind directions and precipitation patterns. This phenomenon is a crucial component of meteorological processes, shaping the climate zones and determining weather events around the world. Understanding Earth's rotation is essential for meteorologists in predicting and interpreting weather patterns, aiding in everything from daily forecasts to long-term climate studies.

In the realm of geophysics, Earth's rotation influences its overall shape. The planet is not a perfect sphere but rather an oblate spheroid, flattened at the poles and bulging at the equator. This deviation from a perfect sphere is a consequence of Earth's rotation, as the centrifugal force at the equator counteracts the gravitational pull, resulting in a slight flattening. Precise measurements of Earth's rotation contribute to our understanding of its internal structure, including the distribution of mass within the planet.