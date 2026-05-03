Where Was Your House 320 Million Years Ago? New Map Tracks Our Wandering Continents

Have you ever wondered where your home was located millions of years ago? An international team of earth scientists led by Professor Douwe van Hinsbergen from Utrecht University has launched a new online tool that reveals the journey of any location on Earth.

The tool allows users to see the latitude of their current address as far back as 320 million years ago. This was a time when the supercontinent known as Pangaea existed. Because tectonic plates move over time, many places used to be in completely different climate zones. For example, the researchers found that 245 million years ago, the Netherlands had a tropical climate similar to the modern Persian Gulf.

According to a press release from Utrecht University, this project is based on the Utrecht Paleogeography Model. This study uses a highly detailed reconstruction of vanished continents and mountain ranges. Scientists created the model by looking at the magnetic signals stored in ancient rocks. These signals act like a compass to show where a rock was formed in relation to the Earth's magnetic poles.

This research is not just for curiosity. Dr Emilia Jarochowska, a palaeontologist at Utrecht University, explains that the tool helps experts understand how biodiversity reacted to climate change and mass extinctions in the past. By knowing exactly where fossils were located, scientists can see which areas remained safe for wildlife during periods of extreme warming or cooling.

The researchers hope the tool will help the public connect with the deep history of the planet. Next time you travel, you can check the website to see the incredible journey your destination has taken across the globe over millions of years.