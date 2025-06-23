Transporter-14 Mission: SpaceX To Launch Capsules Of DNA, Human Remains Into Space

SpaceX is set to launch the Transporter-14 rideshare mission on a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday (June 23), carrying capsules containing DNA samples and cremated remains from people around the world, Space.com reported.

The samples will be onboard the Perseverance Flight, which is a project by Celestis, a Houston-based company, that offers a unique way to honour loved ones. The Perseverance Flight will carry more than 150 capsules with samples.

The company said that after reaching space, the capsules will return to Earth aboard their recovery vehicle. The memorial capsules will land safely in the Pacific Ocean, where they will be recovered and returned to the family as a "lasting tribute" to their loved one's journey among the stars.

The flight will travel at 17,000 miles per hour and achieve Low Earth Orbit after its launch from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. It will complete two to three full orbits around Earth before gently re-entering the atmosphere.

The development highlights the trend of space burial, which has happened in the past. Gene Roddenberry, creator of Star Trek, was the first person to have his remains buried in space in 1992. Eugene Merle Shoemaker, a renowned astronaut, was the first person to have his remains buried on the Moon. Timothy Leary, a psychologist and philosopher, also had his remains launched into space.

In an X post, SpaceX updated that the launch date was changed from Sunday to Monday due to unfavourable weather.

Due to unfavorable weather, now targeting Monday, June 23 for launch of the Transporter-14 mission from California → https://t.co/dZHlwDDeMS — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 22, 2025

Celestis announced that it has entered into a new launch service in collaboration with The Exploration Company (TEC) - a European spacecraft manufacturer.

"Celestis is pleased to offer a new type of Earth Rise mission, thanks to The Exploration Company," Charles Chafer, the company's co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. "Our participants' capsules will orbit the Earth and return via the Mission Possible capsule, creating a spectacular liftoff and recovery experience."

What is space burial, and what are the common methods to do it?

The space burial is a unique way to honour the loved ones by launching cremated remains into space.

Earth Orbit: Remains are launched into orbit around the Earth, where they stay for some time before burning up upon re-entry.

Moon Burial: Remains are taken to the lunar surface, providing a lasting tribute.

Deep Space: Remains are launched into deep space, travelling beyond the solar system.

Suborbital Flights: Short flights that cross the boundary of space without reaching orbital velocity, often returning to Earth.