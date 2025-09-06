A Lunar Symphony: Earth's Shadow To Paint The Moon Red On Sunday

A cosmic dance of light and shadows can be witnessed on Sunday night. Indian astronomers say to go out and enjoy this beautiful spectacle, and there are no demons in the form of 'Rahu-Ketu'.

On the night of September 7, the skies over India will host one of nature's most mesmerising spectacles -- a total lunar eclipse, visible in its entirety across the country. This rare celestial event offers a stunning opportunity to witness the shadow of Earth gracefully glide across the Moon, transforming it into a glowing coppery-red disc.

According to NASA, lunar eclipses occur at the full moon phase. When Earth is positioned precisely between the Moon and Sun, Earth's shadow falls upon the surface of the Moon, dimming it and sometimes turning the lunar surface a striking red over the course of a few hours. Each lunar eclipse is visible from half of the Earth.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. The eclipse unfolds in stages: first, the Moon enters the penumbra, the faint outer shadow of Earth, followed by the umbra, the darker central shadow. As the Moon moves deeper into the umbra, it begins to darken, leading to a partial eclipse. When fully immersed, the Moon dons a striking red hue, marking the total eclipse phase.

The Moon turns red because sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere gets filtered. The blue wavelengths are scattered (which is why our sky appears blue during the day), while the red wavelengths bend around Earth and illuminate the Moon. This phenomenon, known as Rayleigh scattering, paints the Moon in shades of crimson and copper during totality.

The totality phase will last 82 minutes, offering ample time to marvel at the Moon's transformation. In recent times, there have been even longer-duration lunar eclipses, like the one on July 27, 2018, which had totality lasting 103 minutes.

Aryabhata: The Ancient Mind behind Eclipse Science

Long before telescopes and satellites, Indian mathematician and astronomer Aryabhata (476-550 CE) provided a scientific explanation of eclipses. In his seminal work, Aryabhatiya, he described eclipses as natural phenomena caused by the interplay of celestial bodies - not mythical creatures or divine wrath, as was commonly believed.

Aryabhata's calculations accurately predicted the timing and nature of eclipses, laying the foundation for astronomical science in India. His insights helped dispel fear and superstition, encouraging a rational understanding of the cosmos. Today, his legacy continues to inspire scientific curiosity and public engagement with celestial events like this eclipse.

How to Watch the Eclipse

Watching a lunar eclipse is safe and simple - no special equipment is needed. Just step outside and look up!

Best Viewing Spots

Open areas like terraces, rooftops, parks, or fields away from city lights.

Enhance the Experience

Use binoculars or a telescope with a long focal length eyepiece to see the Moon's surface in detail.

Photography Tips

A tripod and manual camera settings will help capture the eclipse beautifully. Scientists from India's premier laboratory, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru, assert there are no harmful effects from watching a lunar eclipse. You can eat, drink, and enjoy the event with family and friends. Unlike solar eclipses, which require protective filters, lunar eclipses pose no risk to your eyes.

Busting Myths, Embracing Science

Despite centuries of scientific understanding, superstitions around eclipses persist. Some believe one should stay indoors or avoid food during an eclipse. These ideas stem from ancient fears and a lack of knowledge. But as Aryabhata showed us, eclipses are predictable, natural events - a shadow play of cosmic proportions. There is no 'Rahu and Ketu' eating the moon; this is a celestial orbital dance.

The Astronomical Society of India and other institutions are encouraging public viewing and awareness campaigns to promote scientific literacy and dispel myths. Many amateur astronomy clubs are organising live streams and public events to celebrate the eclipse.

ISRO and The Moon

ISRO has studied the moon in fair detail with satellites like Chandrayaan-1, 2, and 3. Chandrayaan-1 changed lunar history once and for all by discovering the presence of water molecules on the lunar surface, and Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed closest to the lunar South Pole. Chandrayaan-2 has given the most detailed images of the moon's surface. India has already planned a lunar sample return mission with Chandrayaan-4 and then a visit to the extreme South Pole of the moon in a collaborative venture with Japan with the LUPEX mission.

The Moon and Life on Earth

Beyond its visual beauty, the Moon plays a vital role in regulating life on Earth. Many animals, especially marine species, have biological clocks synced to the lunar calendar. Tides, migration patterns, and reproductive cycles - even in humans - are influenced by the Moon's phases. A total lunar eclipse, though brief, is a cosmic reminder of our planet's connection to the wider universe.

Here's the timeline for the September 7-8, 2025 lunar eclipse (Indian Standard Time):

Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 8:58 PM (7 Sep)

Partial Eclipse Begins: 9:57 PM

Total Eclipse (Blood Moon): 11:01 PM to 12:23 AM (8 Sep) for full 82 minutes

Partial Eclipse Ends: 1:26 AM

Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 2:25 AM

A record of remarkable Lunar Eclipses:

15 June 2011 - totality of 100 minutes

10 December 2011 - totality of 51 minutes

31 January 2018 - totality of 76 minutes

27 July 2018 - totality of 103 minutes

7 September 2025 - totality of 82 minutes

31 December 2028 - totality of 71 minutes