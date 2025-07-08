TikTok, Instagram Reels, And Shorts May Be Rewiring Your Brain, Study Warns

A new brain imaging study has found that people addicted to short-form video platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts may be less sensitive to financial losses and more prone to impulsive decisions.

Published in the journal NeuroImage, the research shows that such behavioural changes are linked to specific patterns of brain activity, particularly in regions responsible for evaluating rewards and guiding actions.

The study draws parallels between short-form video addiction and other addictive behaviours like gambling and substance abuse. In both cases, individuals tend to prioritise immediate rewards over long-term consequences.

The research warns that constant exposure to endless scrolling and personalised content on these platforms may alter brain function by encouraging instant gratification and repeated use. This may lead to a reduced ability to weigh risks and make sound decisions, especially when it comes to money.

"Short-form video addiction is a global public health threat-with users in China spending 151 minutes daily on average, and 95.5% of internet users engaged. This high-intensity 'instant reward' consumption not only impairs attention, sleep, and mental health but also increases depression risk," said study author Qiang Wang, a professor of psychology at Tianjin Normal University.

"While substance addictions (e.g., gambling, alcohol) consistently show reduced sensitivity to losses, how short-form video addiction alters the brain's evaluation of 'risk vs. loss' was virtually unexplored. Thus, we pioneered an integration of computational modeling (DDM) and neuroimaging (fMRI) to uncover: 1). Whether addicts undervalue long-term costs of usage (e.g., time loss, health risks); 2). How neural evidence accumulation speed and motor-sensory networks drive such decision biases."

Specifically, the research team wanted to understand whether individuals who report more symptoms of short-form video addiction also show reduced "loss aversion"-a psychological tendency to give greater weight to losses than to equivalent gains. Loss aversion is generally considered a protective feature of decision-making, as it helps people avoid risky behavior. Previous studies have found that people with gambling disorder, alcohol dependence, and certain drug addictions show reduced loss aversion, but little was known about how this pattern might emerge in non-substance behavioral addictions, like compulsive short-video use.