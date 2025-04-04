This New Telescope Could Detect Alien Life In Hours, Reshaping Understanding Of Cosmos

The Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), currently under construction in Chile, could potentially search for alien life beyond Earth in mere hours, according to a recent study published by researchers from the University of Washington and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

The study claims that ELT could identify biosignatures (chemical markers of life) on planets in our solar system as well as orbiting Proxima Centauri (the closest star to our Sun) within hours.

"For the most accessible nearby target, Proxima Centauri b, our results suggest that we may be able to rule out a sub-Neptune atmosphere in as little as a single hour of observing," the study highlighted.

"It may also be possible to discriminate uninhabited worlds, and rule out biosignature false positives by identifying contextual indicators."

The ELT will also possess the capability to study both transiting and non-transiting planets. For transiting planets, it will analyse the starlight passing through their atmospheres, revealing crucial spectral data. For non-transiting planets, it will examine the reflected light from the planet's surface, providing further insights into their composition.

"While terrestrial exoplanet characterisation is inherently challenging, the ELT era will likely offer the first opportunities to study the atmospheres of non-transiting terrestrial exoplanet targets and search for signs of habitability and life on our nearest exoplanetary neighbours," the study noted.

Also Read | World's Tiniest Pacemaker, Smaller Than Grain Of Rice Developed

ELT construction and operation timeline

Due to construction-related delays, ELT is expected to start operations in 2029 with "telescope first light" expected in March 2029, as per the European Organisation for Astronomical Research in the Southern Hemisphere (ESO). Afterwards, the first instruments will be installed and commissioned, leading to "scientific first light" in December 2030.

ELT's giant primary mirror will comprise 798 small mirrors, each equipped with three pistons and 12 edge sensors to maintain its perfect parabolic shape -- collectively measuring about 39.3 metres wide. The dome will reach 22 storeys in length and is expected to be 87 metres in diameter.

The 6,000-tonne building will rotate up to a full turn-and-a-half while the telescope inside will spin independently with microscopic precision. It will provide images 16 times sharper than those from the Hubble Space Telescope.