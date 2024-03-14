This Miracle Device Can Restore Speech With Just One Sticker On Your Neck

The small, stretchy patch is powered solely by the muscle movements.

Researchers have developed a new device that can translate muscle movements in your throat into speech, allowing people with vocal cord issues to communicate again. This self-powered patch sticks to your neck and uses tiny magnets to convert throat movements into electrical signals.

US-based researchers unveiled in a study published in Nature Communications that the tiny, flexible patch operates solely on muscle movements.

The patch, described in a recent study, is made of five thin layers. The outer layers are soft and flexible, while the middle layer contains tiny magnets that react to muscle movement. The two remaining layers use these magnetic shifts to generate electrical signals.

A machine-learning algorithm then takes these electrical signals and translates them into speech. To train the algorithm, participants repeated short phrases while the device tracked their throat movements. This allowed the system to learn the connection between specific movements and spoken words.

In tests with eight people, the algorithm achieved 95% accuracy in translating the patch's signals into speech, even when the participants were walking or running. The tests also showed the device worked regardless of whether someone spoke the phrases aloud or simply mouthed them silently.

According to the study, nearly one-third of individuals experience at least one voice disorder during their lifetime. The researchers noted that current treatments for severe voice issues, like handheld devices such as an electrolarynx, can be "inconvenient, uncomfortable, or invasive."

This technology has the potential to be a game-changer for people who have lost their ability to speak due to vocal cord damage or surgery. The patch's self-powering design eliminates the need for batteries, making it a convenient and long-lasting solution.