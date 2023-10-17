Swedish Woman With Bionic Hand Regains 80% Function And Sense Of Touch

Karin now has a sense of touch and can move all five of her fingers.

For decades, scientists have been diligently working on a revolution in the field of prosthetic limbs. Their ultimate aim is to empower individuals who have lost limbs, enabling them to regain maximum functionality and independence.

Recently, significant progress in prosthetic technology has culminated in a groundbreaking milestone: the fusion of bionic hands with users' nervous and skeletal systems, demonstrating enduring functionality even after years of daily use. This marks the first successful long-term integration of a bionic hand into a patient with a below-elbow amputation.

According to the Bionics Institute, Karin, a Swedish woman who lost her right hand in a farming accident, was implanted with a novel human-machine interface into her residual bone, nerves, and muscles in December 2018.

The residual limb was surgically modified to better integrate with a bionic hand that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to understand her commands.

The research was led by Professor Max Ortiz Catalan, Head of Neural Prosthetic Research at the Bionics Institute in Australia and Founder of the Center for Bionics and Pain Research (CBPR) in Sweden.

The study was published today in the journal Science Robotics and involved researchers in Sweden, Italy, and Australia.

Karin's life has been transformed by groundbreaking bionic technology. Over 20 years ago, a farming accident claimed her right arm, leaving her with excruciating phantom limb pain and conventional prostheses that were uncomfortable and unreliable. But now, a bionic hand that is integrated with her residual limb allows her to live a full and active life, free from pain.

"It felt like I constantly had my hand in a meat grinder, which created a high level of stress, and I had to take high doses of various painkillers," she said.

"I have better control over my prosthesis, but above all, my pain has decreased. Today, I need much less medication," Karin said.

“Karin was the first person with a below-elbow amputation to receive this new concept of a highly integrated bionic hand that can be used independently and reliably in daily life”, Professor Ortiz Catalan said.

“The fact that she has been able to use her prosthesis comfortably and effectively in daily activities for years is a promising testament to the potential life-changing capabilities of this novel technology for individuals facing limb loss.”

With the advanced bionic hand she now possesses, Karin can successfully perform approximately 80 percent of her typical daily activities. This includes tasks such as preparing food, handling various objects, and effortlessly turning doorknobs and screws.