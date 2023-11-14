Supermassive Black Hole At Centre Of Our Galaxy Is Pulsing Every 76 Minutes. Here's What It Means

The black hole named Sagittarius A* is fluctuating.

Scientists have made a remarkable discovery from a black hole that lies more than 25,000 light-years from Earth and is four million times more massive than our Sun. Astrophysicists Gustavo Magallanes-Guijon and Sergio Mendoza of the National Autonomous University of Mexico have recorded the supermassive hole "pulsing" every 76 minutes like clockwork, as per a report in Science Alert.

The gamma-ray of the black hole named Sagittarius A* is fluctuating and is similar in periodicity in changes to the black hole's radio and X-ray emission. The scientists therefore suggest that there could be an orbital motion of "something" moving around the black hole.

As per the outlet, there is currently no radiation that can be detected from black holes. The shadows are so black that they are not visible to the telescopes used to examine the light that streams through the universe. However, it is to be noted that several events can occur in the severe gravitational regime outside the black hole's event horizon. Astronomers have also detected a pattern from the region of the blackhole as light is emitted in a multitude of wavelengths and "the strength of that light varies significantly over time."

In 2022, it was found that radio waves vary around 70 minutes. Further, a 2017 study revealed that the X-ray flares from the black hole had a periodicity of 149 minutes. That is almost twice as periodicity of the variations in radio waves and gamma rays.

In 2021, Sagittarius A* was connected to gamma radiation. Both scientists believed that the gamma-ray data may contain some mysteries. They found that every 76.32 minutes, according to the black hole "lets out a flare of gamma radiation" which was dubbed as the "most energetic wavelength range of light in the universe". According to the researchers, the periodicity of the radio flare and the gamma-ray flare are nearly identical. It seems unlikely that the X-ray flare's double periodicity at 149 minutes is a coincidence, indicating that the X-ray flare's periodicity is a harmonic of the radio and gamma-ray periodicities.

"Since the black hole itself emits no radiation, and such regular, repeated periodicity is often a sign of orbital motion, the physical mechanism is likely something orbiting the black hole," the outlet noted. According to the 2022 study, the object in question is most likely a blob of hot gas bound together by a strong magnetic field that accelerates particles in a synchronic manner while also releasing radiation.

The orbital distance of that blob from the black hole is similar to Mercury's around the Sun. However, it's moving at a very fast speed, around 30 per cent the speed of light, with an orbital period of 70 to 8- minutes. According to the astrophysicists, their findings support that interpretation of the radio data, indicating that the gas blob is generating light at several wavelengths.