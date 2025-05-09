Struggling With Alcohol Consumption? Psychedelics Could Offer A Way Out

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Psychedelics, including DMT, may help reduce alcohol dependence. University College London researchers are conducting a new study. DMT's effects on neuroplasticity may promote brain flexibility and change.

Psychedelics could be used to help people reduce their alcohol dependence, a new study currently underway has claimed. For people who struggle to control their drinking, excessive alcohol consumption can lead to serious physical, mental and social consequences. Since traditional experiments do not work for most, scientists at the University College London (UCL) have sought alternatives such as psychedelics

The researchers are focusing on N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a fast-acting psychedelic, whose effects kick in almost immediately when administered intravenously. DMT is the active ingredient in the Amazonian brew ayahuasca, which has a long history of ceremonial use in South America.

DMT was particularly chosen as it can impact neuroplasticity -- the brain's ability to form new neural connections. This temporary boost could open a window of flexibility, allowing some people to be more open to change.

"Excessive drinking is partly driven by alcohol hijacking the brain's built-in motivation and reward system. We are seeking to counteract that with our treatment. DMT has some interesting effects on the plasticity of our brains, so we hope it can help 'rewrite' the reward associations people have with alcohol," said Professor Ravi Das, co-director of UCL's Clinical Psychopharmacology Unit and joint-lead of the study.

Also Read | US Woman With Stage 4, 'Incurable' Colon Cancer Saved By Breakthrough Treatment

Study underway

The study is currently underway, where volunteers (mostly heavy drinkers) are given DMT, a placebo or active control drugs (two non-hallucinogenic medications already in common use which may impact brain plasticity) at the UCL lab. The study is double-blind, meaning neither the participants nor the researchers know about the substance being administered.

They also undergo two MRI scans while watching a movie so that the scientists can examine whether the drug causes lasting changes in brain function. The volunteers will attend follow-up sessions up to nine months later to analyse the impact the intervention has had on them.

"If DMT proves effective in helping people reduce their alcohol consumption, particularly for those who have struggled with other treatments, it could pave the way for a new approach to addiction therapy," the study highlighted, according to ScienceAlert.

The scientists warned that psychedelics are potent substances and that their effects can be unpredictable. Taking them without caution or a medical prescription could be dangerous.