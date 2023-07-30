'Starry Pillar Of Creation': NASA Shares Iconic Image Of Eagle Nebula

The infrared image of the Eagle Nebula shows the pillars piercing through dust and gas

National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) released stunning detailed images of the Pillars of Creation taken by the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) on Saturday. The infrared light image was taken in 2014.

According to NASA, the Eagle Nebula's Pillars of Creation is located 6,500 light-years away in the constellation Serpens.

In the caption, NASA wrote, "Near-infrared light allows us to see beneath the gas and dust, revealing a countless number of stars hidden behind the nebula and pillars. The dusty blue haze around the pillars is caused by intense ultraviolet radiation from a cluster of young stars which will eventually evaporate into space. With these wavelengths, astronomers are able to see the next generation of emerging stars."

The infrared image of the Eagle Nebula shows the pillars piercing through dust and gas to reveal a more unfamiliar view, which is impossible to see through naked human eyes.

The iconic creation is set within the vast Eagle Nebula, which lies 6,500 light-years away. NASA's Hubble Telescope first captured the Pillars of Creation in 1995 and revisited it in 2014.

"The entire frame is peppered with glittering bright stars. At the centre of the image, the outline of three pillars extends upward, surrounded by a blue haze. Black dust and clumps at the centre bottom of the image," NASA said while describing the image.

Earlier, the space agency shared a stunning picture of the "Necklace Nebula", which was created by a pair of tightly orbiting Sun-like stars.

"Woven from the stardust of nebulae: A cosmic necklace," the picture was captioned.