Scientists Uncover World's Most Bitter Tasting Thing Ever

Scientists have discovered the most bitter-tasting thing ever, and it is not orange, lemon, or even Brussels sprouts. According to food researchers at the Technical University of Munich, a mushroom called Amaropostia stiptica, better known as bitter bracket fungus, is officially the 'most bitter thing in the world', as per a report in the BBC.

The mushroom is widely available in Britain, and despite being extremely bitter, it is not toxic. The researchers extracted three compounds from the mushroom and studied their effect on human taste receptors.

This tree-growing mushroom has a compound that is so potent that an individual would be able to taste a single gram of the substance dissolved in 106 bathtubs of water. Named oligoporin D, this chemical activates specialised bitter receptors in our mouths which also help detect natural poisons.

Study's implications

The study results, published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry may help scientists research how humans evolved to be able to detect bitter tastes and why. Notably, bitter is one of the five basic taste sensations humans have, alongside sweet, sour, salty and savoury, also called "umami".

"Our results contribute to expanding our knowledge of the molecular diversity and mode of action of natural bitter compounds," said lead researcher Dr Maik Behrens.

"In the long term, insights in this area could enable new applications in food and health research, for example in the development of sensorially appealing foods that positively influence digestion and satiety."

Prior to the German study, most of the research had centred around how flowering plants can have a bitter taste. However, fewer studies had been done looking at fungi such as mushrooms.

Studies show that sensors for bitter substances are also found in the stomach, intestines, heart and lungs apart from the mouth.

Previous studies have indicated that sensors for bitter substances are not only found in the mouth but also in the stomach, intestines, heart and lungs. Researchers stated that closely analysing compounds derived from fungi like oligoporin D could be key to understanding our complex relationship with bitterness.