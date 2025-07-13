Scientists To Resurrect Tallest Bird To Have Ever Lived On Earth

A US-based startup is attempting to bring a giant flightless bird that roamed New Zealand back into existence. Standing more than three metres (12ft) high, the South Island giant moa is regarded as the tallest bird to have ever walked the face of Earth. Now, Colossal Biosciences is aiming to genetically engineer the bird, having secured $15 million in funding from Lord of the Rings director Sir Peter Jackson.

The giant moa disappeared a century after the arrival of early Polynesian settlers in New Zealand about 600 years ago. As per the de-extinction company, the giant boa was unique as it neither had wings nor vestigial structures.

"Bringing back a creature with such massive cultural heritage is no small feat. It takes a monumental collaboration grounded in hope, science, and respect. This is more than de-extinction. It is restoration. Hope is taking flight, even if these birds can't," Colossal Biosciences said in the announcement video.

"We're bringing back avian dinosaurs," it added.

In partnership with the Ngai Tahu Research Centre at New Zealand's University of Canterbury, the Texas-based company is aiming to resurrect the extinct bird within five to 10 years.

"The hope that within a few years, we'll get to see a moa back again - that gives me more enjoyment and satisfaction that any film ever has," said Mr Jackson.

This is not the first time scientists at Colossal have attempted to resurrect a species. In April, Colossal Biosciences gained worldwide popularity after releasing footage of canines they claimed were dire wolves -- a species that vanished more than 12,000 years ago. The wolves were born of both grey wolf and extinct dire wolf DNA.

The pups underwent 20 genetic edits across 14 genes to replicate the physical traits of their extinct ancestors, making them nearly 20 per cent heavier than average grey wolves. They exhibit classic dire wolf traits, including thick white fur, broad heads and hefty builds.