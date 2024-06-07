Scientists Stunned By Bizarre New Species In Ocean's Darkest Depths

One of the species discovered on the expedition was the pink sea pig.

In a stunning scientific finding, researchers studying the Pacific Ocean's deep Clarion-Clipperton Zone have discovered a multitude of species that have never been observed before. This region, which is sandwiched between Mexico and Hawaii, has unveiled a remarkable variety of creatures that were previously undiscovered by humans. These recently discovered creatures live in the abyssopelagic zone, which is always black. Their presence illuminates the enigmatic and varied realm concealed beneath the ocean's surface, exhibiting the astounding biodiversity that flourishes in the ocean's depths.

According to a release by the University of Gothenburg, In March, a 45-day research expedition to the Clarion Clipperton Zone between Mexico and Hawaii in the eastern Pacific Ocean came to a close. One of the scientists on board the British research vessel James Cook was Thomas Dahlgren, a marine ecologist from the University of Gothenburg and the NORCE research institute.

"These areas are the Earth's least explored. It's estimated that only one out of ten animal species living down here has been described by science," he says.

As per the release, the area studied is a part of the Abyssal Plains, which are deep-sea areas at depths of 3 500 to 5 500 metres. Although they make up more than half of the Earth's surface, there's very little known about their fascinating animal life.

"This is one of very few cases where researchers can be involved in discovering new species and ecosystems in the same way as they did in the 18th century. It's very exciting," says Thomas Dahlgren.

"The lack of food causes individuals to live far apart, but the species richness in the area is surprisingly high. We see many exciting specialised adaptations among the animals in these areas," says Dahlgren.

"These sea cucumbers were some of the largest animals found on this expedition. They act as ocean floor vacuum cleaners, and specialise in finding sediment that has passed through the least number of stomachs," says Dahlgren.