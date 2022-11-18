Scientists Rediscover Black-Naped Pheasant-Pigeon, Lost For 140 Years

Researchers had tried to locate the pigeon in 2019 as well, but failed.

Scientists have rediscovered the black-naped pheasant-pigeon, a rare bird that was sighted 140 years ago, according to a report in the BBC. The footage of the bird was captured deep in the forest of Papua New Guinea. The team that captured the video searched for a month, interviewing the locals and setting up camera traps, the outlet further said. They finally tasted success in September. According to Edge of Existence, a global conservation initiative, the Black-naped Pheasant-pigeon is endemic to Papua New Guinea's Fergusson Island.

"It felt like finding a unicorn," John C Mittermeier, director of the lost birds programme at the American Bird Conservancy and a co-leader of the eight-member expedition, told the BBC.

The research team is a part of The Search for Lost Birds, a collaboration between BirdLife International, Rewild, and American Bird Conservancy.

Its aim is to rediscover bird species, which have not been declared extinct but also have not been seen for more than 10 years. Scientists said there are 150 such species.

Researchers had tried to locate the pigeon in 2019 as well, but failed. This time, they found success on the western slope of Mount Kilkerran - the island's highest peak - the BBC said in its report.

The locals told the research team that the bird was spotted in an area with steep ridges and valleys. The team then set up the cameras and ultimately the bird was captured on camera days before the end of the expedition, the BBC report further said.

The Edge of Existence said that the pigeon feeds on seeds and fallen fruit.