Scientists Create Superflies, Engineered To Devour Human Poop And Clean Up Our Streets

Genetically engineered black soldier flies will address worldwide pollution challenges.

A team from Australia's Macquarie University has begun engineering flies to take on the world's waste crisis. The modified insects are based on the common black soldier fly and have the ability to eat a range of organic waste-from food scraps to industrial byproducts.

In a new paper published in the journal Communications Biology, the scientists have mentioned that beyond becoming a means for waste disposal, these flies can also be used in the production of some valuable substances, such as oils for lubricants and biofuels and high-quality animal feed. Besides that, decreasing the content of organic waste in landfills should also significantly reduce methane emissions, a dangerous greenhouse gas causing climate change.

This research holds immense potential to change the concept of waste management and move towards a far more sustainable future.

The authors of the study mentioned that "management of organic waste is a major global challenge. Currently, 40-70% of organic waste is disposed of in landfills, where it is tightly compacted to economise space. This leads to the anaerobic microbial decomposition of organic waste into methane, a greenhouse gas (GHG) that is 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide."

"Consequently, the solid waste sector is estimated to be responsible for 5% of global annual CO2-equivalent emissions, with the majority of this due to the methane generated from landfilling organic waste."

"We are heading towards a climate disaster, and landfill waste releases methane. We need to get that to zero," Dr Kate Tepper, the lead author of the paper, told The Guardian.

Maselko said insects would be the "next frontier" in dealing with the planet's waste management problem, which weighs in at about 1 billion metric tonnes a year in food waste alone.

Black soldier flies are found on all continents except Antarctica. "If you've got a compost bin, then you've probably got some," Maselko said.

The fly larvae can eat double their body weight a day, and, like other insects, their larvae are used for animal feed. Maselko said the flies could already do the job of consuming waste faster than microbes.

What do black soldiers fly?

According to Macquarie University, the black soldier fly (BSF), Hermetia illucens, is a widely used and mass-produced insect that fulfils an important role in both the management of organic waste and as a component of animal feed formulations. They also have significant potential as a platform for converting organic waste into high-value proteins and lipids for the production of biofuels. Applying synthetic biology to BSF provides even more potential for improvement through the generation of transgenic BSF to enhance animal feed, produce and fine-tune high-value industrial biomolecules, and expand their waste conversion capabilities.