Rare 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse This Week Won't Be Visible Again Until 2046

An annular solar eclipse will make its appearance in the skies on October 14. It will be visible in the skies over North, Central and South America for the first time since 2012 and won't be visible again until 2046, according to The Independent.

Peg Luce, acting director of the Heliophysics Division at NASA headquarters said the rare celestial event will allow people to witness "the awe and the wonder of seeing a beautiful ring of fire eclipse."

The Ring of Fire will be visible in parts of the United States, Mexico, and many countries in South and Central America, millions of people in the Western Hemisphere can experience the rare phenomenon. NASA will livestream the event, the space agency has also created an interactive map to track the solar eclipse's progress.

The US Space Agency has advised anyone viewing the annular solar eclipse to wear specialised eye protection designed for looking at the Sun.

NASA said in a release, "During the eclipse, the sky will grow dimmer, though not as dark as during a total solar eclipse. Some animals may begin to behave as if it is dusk and the air may feel cooler."

"Do not look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer - the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury."

The 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse will not be visible in India. People in India and other parts of the world can watch it via the official NASA broadcast on their YouTube channel, which begins streaming at 4:30 p.m. on 14 October 2023.