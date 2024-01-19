Pig Liver Successfully Filters Blood In Brain-Dead Body, Paving Way For Future Xenotransplants

Scientists achieve first successful external liver perfusion using a porcine liver.

In a groundbreaking study, doctors successfully connected a pig liver to a human body that had experienced brain death. This innovative procedure demonstrated the liver's effective blood-filtering capabilities, offering a potential solution for individuals dealing with liver failure.

The University of Pennsylvania introduced a novel approach to animal-to-human organ transplants last Thursday. Unlike conventional methods, this experiment involved attaching a pig's liver externally to the dead person's body. This external arrangement serves as a temporary "bridge" for deteriorating livers, functioning like dialysis by filtering blood outside the body, similar to how it operates for failing kidneys.

Historically, attempts at xenotransplants, which involve transplanting organs from animals to humans, have faced challenges due to the immune system's rejection. However, scientists are now making a renewed effort using genetically modified pigs, whose organs exhibit enhanced compatibility with humans.

As per a release, the study was made possible through the generosity of a donor family seeking to help other families through the advancement of important clinical research. During the experimental procedure, which took place in December, the donor's circulatory system and breathing were maintained after examinations determined they had experienced brain death and their organs were not suitable to be donated to others. The donor's own liver was kept in place, while a porcine liver was connected to the body using blood-carrying tubes to evaluate its potential to serve as a perfusion vehicle. The porcine liver showed no signs of liver inflammation during the 72-hour study period, while the donor's body remained physiologically very stable. The research team says the initial results, which will be followed by refining the procedure on an additional three dead donors, show promise for those with liver disease.

"Any time a patient dies while waiting for a transplant, it is a tragedy, and we are always working to develop new ways to extend their lives," said Abraham Shaked, MD, PhD, of the Penn Transplant Institute and the Eldridge L. Eliason Professor of Surgery, who leads the study. "The success of the first part of our study is significant for those facing liver failure, offering a glimpse into a future where innovative solutions can bring hope to patients who might otherwise be destined to die while waiting for a transplant."